‘Columbus’ Trailer: Discover Why This John Cho Drama Is One of the Great Indie Debuts of 2017

Video essayist Kogonada crafts a hypnotic and intimate debut feature with "Columbus."

Kogonada is one of the most well known video essayists on the internet, but he’s about to become one of the best new voices in indie film. “Columbus,” which premiered to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, is a hypnotic and intimate debut that’s bound to leave an impression on anyone who sees it.

Kogonada’s debut stars John Cho as Jin, a man who finds himself stranded in the titular Indiana town after his father falls gravely ill. It’s here where he strikes up a friendship with an architectural enthusiast (Haley Lu Richardson) struggling with her own parental issues. The pair spark a connection rooted in soul-searching.

Entertainment Weekly has debuted the official trailer for the movie, and to say it looks visually striking would be the understatement of the year. Working with cinematographer Elisha Christian, Kogonada draws your attention to architecture and blocking like a master filmmaker.

“Columbus” opens in select theaters August 4. Watch the trailer below.