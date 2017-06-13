‘Coraline’ and ‘A Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick is Coming to Television

The acclaimed animator will be joining the Russo Brothers for an adaptation of the video game "Little Nightmares."

Henry Selick hasn’t released a feature film since “Coraline” debuted in 2009. While he’s been developing multiple film projects for a while, including the long-delayed “The Shadow King,” it appears new material from Selick will finally be coming soon as the animator makes a move to television. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Selick will direct the pilot and potentially more episodes of “Little Nightmares,” from executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo.

“Little Nightmares” will be based on the horror-adventure video game series of the same name. The story involves a 9-year-old girl named Six who must escape from the bottom of a ship by facing off against various evil villains. The video game was only released in April, but the Russo Brothers quickly acquired television rights. They will develop and executive produce the series along with Dmitri M. Johnson and Stephan Bugaj of DJ2 Entertainment.

Selick earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature in 2009 for “Coraline,” and he’s best known as the director of “A Nightmare Before Christmas.” He also helmed Disney’s popular “James and the Giant Peach” adaptation. The television series is one of four projects the animator currently has in development. “The Shadow King” had been acquired by Disney but was dropped when the budget soared above $50 million. “Little Nightmares” will most likely debut before any of Selick’s current film projects.

The Russo Brothers are currently in postproduction on Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” which is set for release on May 4, 2018. They’ve started an untitled new development company with which “Little Nightmares” will be made under. Other projects under the banner include an original sci-fi movie from “Swiss Army Man” directors Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan.

