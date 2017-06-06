‘Cowboy Bebop’: Live-Action Remake of Anime Series in the Works From ‘Thor’ Writer

The adaptation of the cult anime series will be written by "Thor: The Dark World" co-writer Christopher Yost.

Japanese animated series “Cowboy Bebop” is getting a live-action adaption from Tomorrow Studios, Deadline reports. Christopher Yost, a writer on “Thor: The Dark World” and “Thor: Ragnarok,” is writing the script. His earlier credits include several animated TV series, including “X-Men: Evolution,” “Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

“Cowboy Bebop” is a Western set in space that follows Spike Spiegel and a group of bounty hunter cowboys who go after the biggest criminals in the galaxy, saving the world in a series of misadventures. The remake will be executive produced by Sunrise, which produced the original series, and Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Matthew Weinberg. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will also executive produce.

The original “Cowboy Bebop” was a cult series that ran for 26 episodes, airing in Japan between 1998 and 1999. Adult Swim brought the series to U.S. audiences.

“We are excited to work with Sunrise in bringing this beloved anime to the U.S. and global marketplace as a live-action series,” Adelstein said in a statement. “The animated version has long resonated with audiences worldwide, and with the continued, ever growing popularity of anime, we believe a live-action version will have an incredible impact today.”

