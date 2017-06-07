‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’: Rachel Bloom Doesn’t Care If You Consider Her in New Emmys Music Video — Watch

The "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star's newest song gets an awards-show assist from ancient Greek dramas, Aline Brosh McKenna and Richard Curtis.

Leave it to the folks behind “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” to come up with an Emmys campaign video that takes the air out of all other campaign videos. Back in April, the show kicked off Emmys season with a night of live performances from the main cast (you have not truly lived until you’ve seen Donna Lynne Champlin sing “Maybe This Dream” for an audience).

As the show preps for Season 3, star Rachel Bloom’s latest music video is a (non-)FYC song about staying true to artistic standards in the face of the pressures of an awards push. But because it comes from Bloom, it also definitely has deep-cut theater references and fun jokes about kissing people.

READ MORE: ABC’s Live ‘Little Mermaid’ Should Just Use the Cast Of ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’

The video also gives a tiny glimpse into the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” offices (AKA, the “Headquarters of Hollywood,” where we’re assuming those kinds of paper stack flips happen all the time), where show co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna gets in on the fun, too.

Bloom previously burst the awards show bubble on an episode of the truTV show “Adam Ruins Everything” last summer, where she talked about some truths behind life on the red carpet. No stranger to delivering acceptance speeches, Bloom won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy in 2016 for her work on Season 1 of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

Watch the full video below:

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is scheduled to return to the CW later this fall. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.