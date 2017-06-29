‘Cult of Chucky’ Trailer: The World’s Deadliest Doll Returns For Another Round of Gruesome Murders

Think twice before you agree to play with Chucky.

Look who’s back. Nearly three decades after bursting onto the horror scene in 1988’s “Child’s Play,” everyone’s favorite red-haired killer doll Chucky is still going strong. “Cult of Chucky,” the seventh installment in the franchise, arrives this October for more gruesome murders at the hands of the world’s creepiest children’s toy. The movie marks Chucky’s return after 2013’s “Curse of Chucky” and is once again written and directed by franchise creator Don Mancini.

READ MORE: The 20 Best Horror Movies Of The 21st Century, From ’28 Days Later’ to ‘Get Out’

“Cult of Chucky” centers around Nica Pierce, the sole survivor of Chucky’s murder spree in the previous installment. Confined to a mental asylum, Nica is convinced that a new string of killings is tied to the deadly doll, which she has been led to believe is just a figment of her imagination. Andy Barclay, Chucky’s first victim and original nemesis, arrives on the scene to help Nica stay alive.

Chucky is once again voiced by Brad Dourif, who has appeared in every “Child’s Play” entry so far. Jennifer Tilly is set to reprise her role as Chucky’s wife, Tiffany. “Cult of Chucky” will be released on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD on October 3.

Watch the debut trailer below, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.