‘Network’ Becomes Real: This Dallas Broadcaster’s Mad As Hell Anti-Gun Editorial is Electrifying — Watch

Dale Hansen is a 69-year-old sports broadcaster. He's also the political voice America needs right now.

For the last 34 years, Dale Hansen has been the sports broadcaster for ABC affiliate station WFAA in Dallas, Texas. His work has earned him a Peabody Award and various honors from the Associated Press, the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association and more. But his legacy will truly be defined by the times he has defied his sports beat, using happenings in the sports world to speak to larger issues facing America.

READ MORE: Michael Moore Launches TrumpiLeaks to Kick Donald Trump Out of Office

Hansen was recently asked by his station whether or not he had something to say about the shooting that occurred at a congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning, and the resulting commentary finds Hansen acting less like sports broadcaster and more like an essential political orator. Hansen is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore.

“A nut with a gun has happened before, and it will happen again,” Hansen said. “But since this shooting was aimed at Republicans by a man who was apparently a Bernie Sanders supporter in the last election, we’ve now reduced the argument to liberals against conservatives…Those who make the argument that this is somehow a liberal against conservative issue, as ignorant as they may well be, prove that they really don’t think that much.”

He sums up his argument with a simple declaration: “Those of us who believe in gun control don’t want your guns. Those of us who don’t hunt don’t want you to stop. But we have to stop the madness of a nut with a gun, especially the guns that serve no purpose other than to shoot somebody.”

Hanse’s entire two-minute address can be viewed in the video below:

This isn’t the first time Hansen has channeled his inner Howard Beale on air. The broadcaster made headlines in February 2014 when he commented on gay NFL draft candidate Michael Sam and the remarks that he could make heterosexual players feel “uncomfortable.” “I’m not always comfortable when a man tells me he is gay; I don’t understand his world,” Hanse said. “But I do understand that he is part of mine.” Watch his address below.

Hansen also lashed out against racism after fans at a high school basketball game in Flower Mound, Texas showed up with signs reading “White Power.”

And he went viral earlier this year when he came to the defense of transgender wrestler Mack Beggs. The Facebook video of the segment, embedded below, has more than 2 million views.

Just as he did with Michael Sam, Hansen addressed the transgender wrestler in a way that all Americans should: “I don’t understand his world,” he said. “but I do understand he is a part of mine.” In these turbulent political times, Hansen has become a reliable voice in advocating for the best of American values. For more on Hansen, head to his official WFAA page.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.