Dan Aykroyd Blasts ‘Ghostbusters’ Director Paul Feig: ‘He Will Not Be Back On The Sony Lot Anytime Soon’

Aykroyd claims Feig cost the studio 40 million dollars in re-shoots that could have been easily avoided.

As “Wonder Woman” made box-office history over the weekend, Dan Aykroyd revealed Sunday that “Ghostbusters” director Paul Feig spent $40 million on re-shoots that cost that female-led film its chances at a sequel.

Though the re-make of the beloved ’80s franchise was hailed by critics for strong performances from stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones, the movie cost Sony $70 million in losses. If Aykroyd, who starred in the original film and served as executive producer, is to be believed, at least $40 million of that was easily avoidable.

Speaking on the British morning show “Sunday Brunch,” Aykroyd said:

“The girls are great in it. Kate McKinnon, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig – what a wonderful, wonderful players they are – and Leslie Jones. I was really happy with the movie, but it cost too much. And Sony does not like to lose money. It made a lot of money around the world but just cost too much, making it economically not feasible to do another one. So that’s too bad – the director, he spent too much on it. He didn’t shoot scenes we suggested to him and several scenes that were going to be needed and he said “nah, we don’t need them”. Then we tested the movie and they needed them and he had to go back. About $30 to $40 million in reshoots. So he will not be back on the Sony lot any time soon.”

Anyone watching the movie could tell something was up in terms of re-shoots and script changes (Wiig’s character disappears for much of the third act), but this is the first time the actual cost has been revealed. It is also the first time anyone from the film or the studio has openly criticized Feig, who has expressed interest in wanting to direct a sequel.

