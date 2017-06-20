Daniel Day-Lewis Announces He Is Retiring From Acting

Day-Lewis "will no longer be working as an actor," according to a spokeswoman, who said the actor and his reps will not share "any further comment on this subject.”

Three-time best actor winner Daniel Day-Lewis is retiring from acting, Variety reports. The 60-year-old star will appear in just one more film, Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming drama “Phantom Thread.” The film is set in the world of high fashion and hits theaters on December 25, 2017. Day-Lewis earned his second Oscar for best picture for Anderson’s 2008 film “There Will Be Blood.” His other two best actor wins were for Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” in 2013 and 1989’s “My Left Foot.”

Day-Lewis has not given a reason for his retirement, his spokeswoman, Leslee Dart, told Variety. “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor,” Dart said in a statement. “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject. ”

Day-Lewis is the only actor to win three Oscars for best actor. He is known for being extremely selective with his roles, rarely acting in more than one film per year and often going multiple years between projects.

His credits include the 2009 musical “Nine,” the 1992 Michael Mann adventure film “The Last of the Mohicans” and Martin Scorsese films like the period drama “The Age of Innocence” and the crime drama “Gangs of New York.” He began his film acting career at the age of 14 with a small role in 1971’s “Sunday, Bloody Sunday.”

Day-Lewis is married to writer-director Rebecca Miller and has three children.

