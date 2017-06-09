‘Dark Matter’ Crew Begins the Hunt for One of Their Own — TV Highlights for This Weekend, June 9-11

Our picks of the best things on TV this weekend also include Jillian Bell's fantastic Comedy Central show and the 71st Tony Awards.

The Weekend of June 9-11

“Dark Matter” (Friday – Syfy, 8:00 p.m.) – In the Season 3 premiere, the scattered survivors of EOS-7 battle to regroup amidst the backdrop of corporate war. Ryo Ishida, now emperor of Zairon, makes an enemy of his former allies, while the past comes back to haunt the crew of the Raza.

Season 2 of this Syfy show ended with a twist most fans didn’t see coming. Now, with the foundation of the show shaken, it’s a perfect time to jump into the mysteries of the Raza crew.

“Idiotsitter” (Saturday – Comedy Central, 8:00 p.m.) – In the Season 2 premiere, Billie and Gene find themselves sharing a college campus, where Billie yearns to become a professor and Gene sets out to make the perfect viral video.

Charlotte Newhouse and Jillian Bell’s show isn’t just one of the unsung Comedy Central highlights, it’s perfectly designed for you to binge-watch the first four episodes of Season 2 as they air Saturday night. As our review of this season also teases, “For those of you who were first introduced to ‘Idiotsitter’ by way of Channing Tatum — whose guest star appearance in Season 1 going unrewarded at the Emmys is an oversight so criminal most of the industry should be imprisoned — rest assured there are some smile-inducing cameos in the first two episodes.”

“The 71st Tony Awards” (Sunday – CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Kevin Spacey hosts the 71st annual celebration of Broadway’s finest from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” leads all shows with 12 nominations. Appearing: Sara Bareilles; Glenn Close; Tina Fey; Sally Field; Sutton Foster; Josh Groban; Scarlett Johansson; Anna Kendrick; John Legend; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Bette Midler; Olivia Wilde.

One of Broadway’s biggest nights always has a treat for theater obsessives and casual fans alike. (Even as the world tuned in for last year’s “Hamilton” opening, those who stuck around were treated to incredible performances like the one from the cast of “The Color Purple.”) With Spacey taking hosting duties this year and that lineup of guest stars, it should be a memorable evening.

You Will Enjoy Reading This

The upcoming summer TV schedule is overwhelming enough, so we whipped up a three-part preview series to help guide you through the best that the next few months of television has to offer.

Movie Night Afternoon

Pics/North C/REX/Shutterstock

“Wet Hot American Summer” – Saturday, Starz – 2:45 p.m.

It might be the funniest movie of the 21st century. Make some time for it, unless you have a Trapper Keeper full of appointments.

Here’s a Great 2017 TV Quote

ABC

“Downward Dog” – Episode 2, “Boundaries”

Martin: “I mean…I think I just opened a portal with my f—ing mind.”

(“Downward Dog” is in the middle of a wonderful debut season. For more on creator Samm Hodges’ journey from web series to TV, check out his production diary here.)

—

Back tomorrow with more PeekTV. In the meantime, don’t try to catfish anyone.

