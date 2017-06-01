David Lowery’s ‘The Old Man and the Gun’ Wraps Production; Read Six Lessons Lowery Learned While Shooting It

The "Pete's Dragon" and "A Ghost Story" director is maintaining a busy schedule.

David Lowery’s a busy guy. Six months after “Pete’s Dragon” was released, the writer/director premiered “A Ghost Story” at Sundance; now, according to the Road Dog Productions blog, “The Old Man and the Gun” has finished filming. A crime drama starring Robert Redford, Casey Affleck, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover, Tika Sumpter, Elisabeth Moss and Tom Waits, the film has already been acquired by Fox Searchlight. Lowery shared six lessons he learned while making the film:

READ MORE: ‘A Ghost Story’: David Lowery’s Sundance Sensation Gets Haunting Soundtrack From Daniel Hart — Listen

“A little bit more about how to work with actors – a never-ending study that always reveals new dimensions, partially within the process but mostly in myself. How to let go a little bit more and not shoulder everyone else’s burdens. Everyone has creative challenges on movies, but I chose the people I chose because I trust them to handle them well. How to move on after take two. And sometimes takes one! But almost always by take three. If you get a good take and don’t know how to make it better, don’t ask for another one just because. But if you do, which you probably will, and it doesn’t get better, don’t do another one after that. Swap a lens or move on! How to watch the take unfolding before me with a clear focus and no presuppositions. This is a lot harder for me than it should be. That if you are going to be working with rain towers or in potentially inclement weather, invest in a good pair of waterproof pants (water proof, not water resistant). Worth their weight in rainwater that would otherwise be soaking through your jeans. That you should always and only work with a gang of folks who will leave you sincerely quoting Royal Tenenbaum: “I’m loving every minute with this damn crew.” I knew this already but it’s always good to be reminded of it”

READ MORE: Film Acquisition Rundown: Fox Searchlight Buys ‘The Old Man and The Gun,’ Grasshopper Film Picks Up ‘Bronx Gothic’ and More

Lowery ends the post by his expressing his admiration for Terence Davies’ “A Quiet Passion,” a biopic about Emily Dickinson. It contains one line he found himself repeating over and over again: “Posterity is as comfortless as God.”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.