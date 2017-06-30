‘Dear White People’ Season 2: Netflix Renews Justin Simien’s Acclaimed Series for Sophomore Year

Class is back in session.

It’s been an anxiety-fueled summer for Netflix students, waiting for news on “Dear White People’s” renewal, but now the class that’s likely never to graduate — really, who’s cancelling their Netflix subscription? — can enjoy the warm weather, worry-free.

“Dear White People” has been renewed for Season 2.

Announced live at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, LA, Justin Simien and his cast confirmed there will be 10 more episodes coming for the critically-acclaimed comedy series. Production is set to begin later this year, which would make a similar release date feasible in 2018. (Season 1 premiered April 28.)

“Dear White People” stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson, among others. The series was a follow-up to Simien’s award-winning feature film of the same name, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014.

Simien, who will be returning as creator, writer, and executive producer, hinted at the renewal on Twitter an hour before the announcement.

For Season 2, Yvette Lee Bowser is reprising her role as showrunner, while Stephanie Allain and Julia Lebedev return as executive producers.

“Dear White People” earned an 85 Metacritic score for Season 1, making it the best reviewed new comedy of 2017 and the second-best reviewed new series overall. In his A-grade review, IndieWire TV Critic Ben Travers said of the first season, “In tackling the intricacies of America’s racial divide, Justin Simien uses sharp topical humor and a truly moving romance to illustrate just how deep the gulf runs.”

“Dear White People” is produced by Lionsgate for Netflix.

