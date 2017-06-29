‘Death Note’ Trailer: Netflix Reveals Our First Official Look At Willem Dafoe’s Shinigami — Watch

"The Guest" and "Blair Witch" director Adam Wingard moves the popular manga series from Japan to Seattle in this new Netflix adaptation.

Before Adam Wingard takes the reins on the upcoming Legendary blockbuster “Godzilla vs. Kong,” he’s got a Netflix adaptation of the popular manga series “Death Note” set for release this summer. The streaming giant has released the official trailer, featuring Nat Wolff, Lakeith Stanfield and “The Leftovers” breakout Margaret Qualley.

“Death Note” centers around a high school loner who discovers a notepad that ends up killing the names he writes down. His efforts are aided by a Shinigami death spirit known as Ryuk, voiced by Willem Dafoe. Paul Nakauchi and Shea Whigham co-star.

The movie is at the center of whitewashing backlash despite Wingard’s insistence that he simply put a “fresh take” on the story by moving its setting from Japan to Seattle, Washington. In a statement to Buzzfeed in April, producer Roy Lee backed the director up, saying, “I can understand the criticism…if our version of ‘Death Note’ was set in Japan and [featured] characters that were Japanese-named or of Japanese ancestry.”

“Death Note” will be available to stream on Netflix starting August 25. Watch the official trailer below.

