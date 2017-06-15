‘Detroit’ New Trailer: Kathryn Bigelow Reminds Us Why She’s One of the Most Gripping Directors

Kathryn Bigelow returns to remind us all why she's one of the best in the game.

Five years is a long time to wait for anything, but it’s especially hard when that something is a new Kathryn Bigelow movie. The Oscar-winning director hasn’t made a trip to the big screen since “Zero Dark Thirty” opened in December 2012 and went on to earn five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. The drama was the first collaboration between Bigelow and distributor Annapurna, and they’ve re-teamed for this summer’s blood-boiling political drama “Detroit.”

“Detroit” is set during the 1967 race riots and centers around the Algiers Motel incident, in which members of the Detroit Police Department, the Michigan State Police and the Michigan Army National Guard killed three black men and left several others, including two white women, brutally beaten. The ensemble cast includes John Boyega, Will Poulter, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor and Anthony Mackie.

Annapurna is opening “Detroit” on August 4, just after the 50th anniversary of the events depicted in the movie. Bigelow’s recent collaborator Mark Boal handled screenplay duties. Both won Oscars for directing and writing “The Hurt Locker,” respectively.

Watch the new official “Detroit” trailer below.

