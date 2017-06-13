‘Doctor Who’: The New Doctor Has Been Cast, Confirms Former Showrunner Russell T. Davies

The higher ups have chosen Peter Capaldi's official replacement, but mum's the word on who it might be.

As “Doctor Who” fans wait with baited breath to see if Peter Capaldi’s replacement will be a woman, a person of color, or another middle aged white guy, one former showrunner has confirmed that at least one person already knows who will be the next Doctor.

Russell T. Davies worked on the long-running BBC series from 2005-2010, and remains in touch with the people who will now decide the fate of the character. In an interview at the British LGBT Awards, Davies expertly dodged any questions about the race or gender of the replacement, saying only, “I do know who it is.”

Davies produced and wrote the “Doctor Who” spinoffs “Torchwood” and “The Sarah Jane Adventures.” He is also the creator of “Queer As Folk,” the wildly popular series about three gay men navigating Manchester’s club scene. The show went on to have a successful American spinoff, and the original launched the careers of Aiden Gillen (“Game of Thrones”) and Charlie Hunnam (“The Lost City of Z”).

“Doctor Who” originally aired in 1963 on BBC One, where it ran for 26 years. After a few television movies, the series returned in 2005 with Davies at the helm and starring David Tennant as the 11th doctor. Fans are clamoring for the next doctor to be a woman, a person of color, or better yet — a woman of color. With Davies letting slip that casting is finalized, it’s only a matter of time before the official word comes down.

