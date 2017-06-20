Duncan Jones Explains How ‘Warcraft 2’ Would Have Continued Story of Orcs vs. Humans

The filmmaker recently shared his vision for a sequel -- and beyond -- following a "Warcraft" screening in London.

“Warcraft” director Duncan Jones would love to direct a sequel to his 2016 film, but the filmmaker apparently doesn’t expect Legendary and Universal to greenlight the project. That didn’t stop him, however, from telling an audience at a “Warcraft” screening on Monday night in London where he would take the story. Here’s Duncan’s vision for a sequel (and beyond), as reported by Flickering Myth:

“This first film is about establishing the world, and showing Durotan helping his son escape a dying planet. So to me the idea over the course of three films would be for Thrall to fulfill that vision of Durotan to create a new homeland for the Orcs. So in [the sequel] it would be the adolescent years of that baby, and anyone who does know their Warcraft stories would know it’s very much a Spartacus story that goes on with that character….And with the human side of it, which is a little less clear of how that would follow, but basically there is an aftermath to this film which would need to be completed. And on the Orc side you’re very much following that baby, Go’el, known as Thrall in the universe, and how he eventually creates the Orc homeland.”

IndieWire spoke to Jones last year about trying his hand at the video game adaptation of “Warcraft” and how he’s followed Christopher Nolan’s lead.

“I kind of modeled what I was going to do on Chris Nolan a little bit. He had gone from ‘Memento’ to ‘Insomnia,’ and then ‘Insomnia’ to doing ‘Batman.’ I felt like that was a smart thing to do. Rather than trying to go from the small one and get swallowed up by a studio immediately, we would take that sort of toe-in-the-water step of making sure what was going to be required of doing a studio film. For me, ‘Source Code’ and working with Jake Gyllenhaal was really my opportunity to just get a little bit of a sense of it before I took on something of this scale.”

