The Ultimate Edgar Wright Playlist, From ‘Baby Driver’ to ‘Shaun of the Dead’

The filmmaker has always relied on music to add mood and style to his films, and his latest takes that to wild new ends.

From “Baby Driver” to “Shaun of the Dead,” “The World’s End” to “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” music has always played a huge role in Edgar Wright’s films — yes, yes, sure, you could even say it’s its own character — and his newest feature takes that idea to some wild new ends. In the Ansel Elgort-starring “Baby Driver,” the eponymous lead suffers from trauma-induced tinnitus, an affliction he keeps at bay by listening to a steady stream of music at all times.

He also just so happens to be a highly skilled getaway driver, and Wright inventively uses Baby’s personal playlist to frame up the film’s wide-ranging soundtrack, which includes Wright mainstays like Queen and Jon Spencer, alongside classics by Brenda Holloway and The Commodores. For a filmmaker like Wright who has always used music to both great effect and huge humor — from literal record-tossing in “Shaun of the Dead” to the pain and pangs of competing for punk rock affection in “Scott Pilgrim” — “Baby Driver” feels like the film he was born to make.

READ MORE: ‘Baby Driver’ Review: Edgar Wright’s Brilliant Car Chase Musical Casts Ansel Elgort As an Outlaw Fred Astaire — SXSW 2017

It’s also the film his fans were born to rock out to, and in preparation for this week’s release of “Baby Driver,” we’ve crafted the ultimate Edgar Wright movie soundtrack playlist, covering his newest film all the way back to “Shaun of the Dead” and everything in between (yes, there are bonus tracks).

At 87 songs and just a shred over five-and-a-half hours, it’s a doozy, though considerably less heavy than even the most well-curated of zombie-bashing records. Check it out below.

“Baby Driver” will be released in theaters on Wednesday, June 28.

