Edgar Wright’s 40 Favorite Movies Ever Made (Right Now): ‘Boogie Nights,’ ‘Suspiria’ and More

Edgar Wright names the 40 movies he's loving the most as of June 2017.

Assembling your favorite movies list always poses a great challenge, but if you’re Edgar Wright the task is never definitive. Empire Magazine has published its list of the 100 greatest movies ever made, and in compiling their list of titles they reached out to both readers and their favorite directors, one such filmmaker being Edgar Wright. The magazine tweeted out Wright’s handwritten list of his 40 favorite movies, but the director made note that it’s “fluid and fluctuates a lot.”

Topping Wright’s list of favorite movies as of June 2017 is the Coen Brothers’ 1987 crime comedy “Raising Arizona,” starring Nicolas Cage and Holly Hunter. The Top 10 includes works by Brian De Palma (“Carrie”), Martin Scorsese (“Taxi Driver”), Clint Eastwood (“Dirty Harry”) and Stanley Kubrick (“2001: A Space Odyssey”). Walter Hill’s “The Driver,” which Wright is on record saying heavily influenced his new movie, “Baby Driver,” comes in at #10 on the list. The entire rundown can be seen below.

Wright returns to theaters June 30 with “Baby Driver,” starring Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx.

My Top 40 Favourite Movies (today). Worth stressing that it is fluid and fluctuates a lot, but it’s a good start. https://t.co/ZkHbZyyRwf — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 16, 2017

We didn’t just ask readers to vote in #EmpireGreatestMovies. We asked our favourite directors, too. Here are @edgarwright‘s favourites. pic.twitter.com/MY1wGS8zES — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) June 16, 2017

