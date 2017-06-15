Elizabeth Banks Puts Steven Spielberg On Blast For Lack of Female Lead Characters

"I don’t mean to call your ass out, but it’s true." Your move, Steven Spielberg.

Elizabeth Banks was in Hollywood last night at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards to receive an honor for excellence in feature directing, and she used her time on stage to put none other than Steven Spielberg on blast.

Criticizing the director for his lack of female characters in lead roles, Banks said, “I went to ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Jaws’ and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made…he’s never made a movie with a female lead. Sorry, Steven. I don’t mean to call your ass out, but it’s true.”

It’s important to note that Banks’ statement isn’t completely true. Spielberg’s theatrical feature debut “The Sugarland Express” features Goldie Hawn in the lead role, while other efforts like “The Color Purple” and “The BFG” were also centered around lead actresses. Banks may have been slightly incorrect, but the fact that Spielberg has only made three movies with female lead characters in his more than four decades in the business is certainly problematic. It’s not the first time Spielberg has been called out, as Juliette Binoche famously turned down “Jurassic Park” because of the overt maleness of the director’s movies.

Banks appeared in a very small supporting role in Spielberg’s “Catch Me If You Can,” itself lead by Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. The actress will be back behind the camera for the upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, and she can next be seen in her “Pitch Perfect” supporting role when the third installment opens December 22.

