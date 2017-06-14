Why Do Some Shows Get Emmy Buzz, But Others Don’t? (Sorry, ‘Taboo’) — Screen Talk Emmy Podcast

Also: A look at the odds for some of the key drama races, and whether they match up with expectations.

It’s a question that’s asked often during Emmy season: Does campaigning matter?

In an age of hundreds of scripted series and countless awards contenders, a well-crafted campaign can actually cut through the clutter. And on the flip side, if a network is spending its resources on one show and not another, it becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. One show gets the buzz – and helps, even subconciously, prod voters into paying attention.

On this week’s “Screen Talk Emmy Edition,” we look at how some shows (and performers) end up as frontrunners, while others don’t seem to be in the game. Also, we take a look at the odds for some of the key drama races, and whether they match up with expectations. And we discuss some of the burning questions facing Emmy voters, as phase one voting continues through June 26.

Just like last year, IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast will continue its weekly Emmy edition over the next few months to highlight the most interesting storylines and races. IndieWire editor-at-large Anne Thompson and executive editor Michael Schneider will banter each week, and also bring on the occasional guest. Here’s Episode 2.

Listen to the full episode above.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

