How TV Critics Began To Have a Bigger Impact on the Emmy Race — Screen Talk Emmy Podcast

Also, a look at the programs Emmy voters should catch up on, and dissecting the Outstanding Comedy Series odds.

The Television Critics Association’s TCA Awards nominations are out, and it looks a lot like the Emmy race.

That wasn’t always the case, as TV critics and Television Academy voters were traditionally on very different pages. But that has changed in recent years, as Emmy nominations began to recognize more critics faves, such as “The Americans” and “Orphan Black” star Tatiana Maslany (who even won last year).

On this week’s “Screen Talk Emmy Edition,” we look at the TCA Award nominees, plus go through IndieWire’s list of 10 shows that Emmy voters ought to take a second look at before filling out their ballots. And later in the episode, we examine the best comedy series odds.

Just like last year, IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast will continue its weekly Emmy edition over the next few months to highlight the most interesting storylines and races. IndieWire editor-at-large Anne Thompson and executive editor Michael Schneider will banter each week, and also bring on the occasional guest. Here’s Episode 3.



Vice's Shane Smith on Trying to Avoid the 'Crack Cocaine' of Donald Trump — IndieWire's Turn It On Podcast

