‘England Is Mine’ Trailer: Morrissey Biopic Explores the Iconic Rise of The Smiths — Watch

"Dunkirk" star Jack Lowden plays Morrissey opposite Jessica Brown Findlay's Linder Sterling in this stylish-looking biopic.

There is a light that never goes out, and it is the flame carried in the hearts of Morrissey fans everywhere. It was only a matter of time before audiences were treated to a biopic of the seminal Britpop figure, and this one might actually do him justice — from the looks of the stylish new trailer released today.

Titled “England Is Mine,” the film dramatizes the life of Steven Patrick Morrissey while he was still an unknown music journalist living in Manchester in the 1970’s. In the trailer, he spends his days tearing down other bands until a friend suggests he start one himself. Jessica Brown Findlay (“Downton Abbey”) dons a shaggy faux mullet confidently as Linder Sterling, a visual artist who founded the post-punk group Ludus. Rising star Jack Lowden makes a charismatic turn as Morrissey. Audiences will soon be seeing much of Lowden, who has a featured role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming “Dunkirk.” The Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr and The Cult guitarist Billy Duffy also feature.

First-time director Mark Gill and co-writer William Thacker have their work cut out for them: A devoted fan base like Morrissey’s is likely to be very particular about any onscreen portrayal of the controversial and beloved figure. Check out the trailer below to see how they did:

“England Is Mine” will hit U.K. theaters on August 4th.

