Errol Morris Compares Trump to General Ripper In ‘Dr. Strangelove’: ‘This Person Is Insane’

If the mark of a true cinephile is how accurately they quote a Stanley Kubrick film, it’s no surprise that Errol Morris takes the cake. The Oscar-winning documentarian behind “The Thin Blue Line” and “The Fog of War” has a new movie coming out: “The B-Side,” about large-format Polaroid portrait photographer Elsa Dorfman. Morris recently regaled The Daily Beast with with memories of interviewing Donald Trump 15 years ago, and recalled a certain scene from “Dr. Strangelove.”

“I mean, it’s hard not to be just utterly appalled by it all. And so, yes, I am utterly appalled by it all,” said Morris.

“I can’t even stand people trying to make sense out of it. There’s no point in trying. There’s a scene I’ve always loved in ‘Dr. Strangelove,’ where General Turgidson (George C. Scott) is reading his letter from Brigadier General Ripper (Sterling Hayden) in the Pentagon war room, and Ripper is going on and on about precious bodily fluids. Peter Sellers’ president says ‘Give me that,’ looks at the letter, and suddenly says, ‘It’s obvious: this person is insane!’ Well, it’s obvious! It’s so obvious, it’s overt! I mean, every day you pick up the paper and it’s appalling.”

When asked what he might ask the current president if he ever had the chance to interview him again, Morris said: “I’d like him to seriously consider retirement.” You can read the full interview here. “The B-Side” hits theaters on June 30. It is being released by Neon.

