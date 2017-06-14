‘Escapes’ Exclusive: Michael Almereyda and Wes Anderson Explore the Life Of A Hollywood Raconteur — Watch

Hampton Fancher is best known for producing and writing "Blade Runner," but his legacy is more notorious than you could imagine.

Michael Almereyda is having a moment. After premiering his latest project, “Marjorie Prime,” at Sundance earlier this year, the director is ready to debut another new project at BAMcinemaFest.

The documentary “Escapes,” executive produced by Wes Anderson, shines a light on Hampton Fancher, the actor-turned-screenwriter best known for writing “Blade Runner” and shaping the story for its upcoming sequel, “Blade Runner 2049.” Hampton’s legacy began long before Ridley Scott’s sci-fi classic, however, and Almereyda explores the actor’s rise through the ever-changing landscape of mid-20th-century Hollywood.

The official synopsis reads: “A consummate raconteur, Fancher recounts episodes from his remarkable life — romantic misadventures with silver-screen stars, wayward acts of chivalry, jealousy, and friendship — matched with a parallel world of film and TV footage wherein Fancher plays cowboys, killers, fops, cads, and the occasional hero. Equal parts dense and fleet, ‘Escapes’ shows how one man’s personal journey can unexpectedly shape a medium’s future.

“Escapes” will have its world premiere on June 24 at BAMcinemaFest. Distributor Grasshopper Film will release the documentary in New York at the IFC Center on July 26, with a national rollout to follow throughout the summer. Watch an exclusive clip and check out the poster below:

