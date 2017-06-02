‘Espionage Tonight’ Clip: Reality and Entertainment Come to Blows in Timely New Political Satire

Rob Bralver's funny and smart political satire, his narrative debut, will have its world premiere at Dances With Films next week.

Film editor Rob Bralver (best known for his work on “Gore Vidal: The United States of America”) turns his attentions to a different side of filmmaking with his feature narrative debut, “Espionage Tonight,” bound for a world premiere at Dances With Films next week. The film stars Sean Astin, Lyn Whitfield, Chasty Ballesteros, and many more.

Bralver wrote and directed the film, billed as “an inventive and sly critique of American media culture and politics,” which blends some timely issues around politics, “fake news,” the value of supposedly fact-based entertainment, and good old-fashioned espionage into a very amusing mix.

But there is some real meat here and, as Bravler explained in an official statement, some warnings, too. Said Bralver, “What used to be an intersectional space between media and politics has become one and the same, and I don’t think anybody is better off because of this, left or right worldviews aside. ‘Espionage Tonight’ is a cautionary film about where we’re going, and in most ways have already arrived at.”

Per the film’s official synopsis, “In a time of widespread disillusionment and distrust of our government, a reality TV show about spies is created to win back the faith of the American public. Audiences go undercover on missions around the globe and see real world effects from the narrative the showrunners create. As the first season unfolds, we wonder – how much is real and how much is propaganda? Our charismatic host ‘Swamp Fox’ leads us down the rabbit hole the show runners create, and it becomes impossible to distinguish fact from fiction as the lines blur between reality, television, and movies in an age when everything is on-camera.”

In our exclusive clip from the film, you can get a taste of the machinations playing out off-camera, plus a look at some of the actual danger at hand.

"Espionage Tonight" will have its world premiere at Dances With Films next week.

