Here Are The 555 Times Michael Bay Has Used Product Placement — Watch

Once you start watching this supercut, you will be caught it in its spell of product-infused Bayhem.

You’re going to need to sit down for this one.

The supercut geniuses over at ScreenCrush have debuted their latest compilation, “Every Single Product Placement in the Films of Michael Bay,” and it’s 11 minutes of non-stop Bayhem that proves this madman never met an action scene, dialogue scene or establishing shot he couldn’t cram product placement into.

READ MORE: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Review: Here’s the Most Ridiculous Hollywood Movie of the Year

The video arrives on the opening weekend of Bay’s latest CGI extravaganza, “Transformers: The Last Knight.” Critics have already hailed the film as the most ridiculous movie of the year, and because this latest outing is not included in the video below, it’s safe to say the product placement total has most likely skyrocketed above 600.

For now, you can watch all 555 instances of Michael Bay product placement in the video below. But be warned: Once you start, it’s impossible to stop.

