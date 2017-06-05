‘The F Word’ Trailer: Follow One Queer Couple’s Foster-to-Adopt Journey In This Funny Docu-Series

This charming short docu-series will premiere at LA Film festival before playing Frameline.

When a documentarian goes through a life change as major as adopting their first child, it seems only natural that they would want to document the experience. Enter the provocatively titled “The F Word,” a short comedic docu-series about one queer couple’s foster-to-adopt journey. It follows Emmy-nominated director Nicole Opper and her partner (in life and producing) Kristan Cassidy as they navigate the nightmarish bureaucracy that is America’s child welfare system.

Taking a lighthearted approach to a complex and potentially heartbreaking story, the couple are charming and self-deprecating as they baby proof their home, cruise cute babies, and brace themselves for invasive questions from their case worker. The smart and engaging take on an underrepresented topic earned “The F Word” slots at San Francisco’s Frameline Film Festival, as well as the Los Angeles Film Festival, both happening this month.

“Frameline is my queer church/synagogue/mosque and I can’t wait to make the pilgrimage again this year with my new series,” said Opper. “We’re damn proud to be premiering…at [The Los Angeles Film Festival,] a world-class festival that champions diverse filmmakers, queer folk and women. LAFF has launched some of my all-time favorite web series, including ‘Her Story’ and ‘New Deep South.'”

Opper joins the ranks of many quality queer-made web series making waves on the festival circuit, such as “Her Story,” which was nominated for an Emmy last year. Opper is no stranger to Emmy nominations, garnering one for her debut feature, “Off and Running” (2010). About a Brooklyn teenager and track star being raised by Jewish lesbian moms, “Off and Running” was co-produced by ITVS and POV.

“The F Word” is a co-production of ITVS and will be released online through PBS Digital Studios Fall 2017.

Check out the exclusive trailer:

