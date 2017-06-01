Film Festival Roundup: Provincetown Announces New Programming, Stony Brook Reveals Lineup and More

Plus, Mammoth Lakes and SIFF ShortsFest announce winners.

Lineup Announcements

– The Provincetown International Film Festival (PIFF) has announced the latest slate of programming for its 19th edition, running June 14 – 18. The added programming includes an awards presentation for actress Aubrey Plaza, who will receive the festival’s inaugural Next Wave Award, which recognizes those who have exciting and distinctive voices, take artistic risks, and have a passionate commitment to independent film. Plaza, who stars in and produced the festival’s Closing Night Film, “Ingrid Goes West,” will receive the honor at a ceremony on Sunday, June 18 at Fishermen Hall in Provincetown.

Additionally, the festival announced a special presentation with Julie Klausner and Scott King, the creators of Hulu’s hit original series “Difficult People“ and a special screening of a new documentary from acclaimed filmmakers Sebastian Junger and Nick Quested (with Junger in attendance), as well as daily breakfast panels and more.

– An exciting slate of new independent films will screen at the 22nd nnual Stony Brook Film Festival presented by Island Federal Credit Union, July 20 – 29, held at Staller Center for the Arts at Stony Brook University. Many filmmakers are expected to attend throughout the Festival to represent their films at screenings and Q&As.

Alan Inkles, Stony Brook’s founder and director, notes, “U.S. Premieres from Germany open and close the Festival. Both are entertaining and timely, and were chosen for their ability to bring in the widest possible audience since they are definite crowd pleasers. The Opening Night feature, ‘Welcome to Germany,’ from Picture Tree International, is a delightful comedy about politics, cultural identity, xenophobia and family issues. Closing Night’s feature, ‘Text for You,’ is a romantic comedy directed, co-written and starring Karoline Herfurth. From Beta Cinema, ‘Text for You’ is about loss and finding love again. It’s the perfect film to end our ten day run.”

Hulu

– Out Film CT has announced special guests who will be attending screenings and participating in post-film talkbacks during the run of the 30th Anniversary of the Connecticut LGBT Film Festival. The lineup of attendees includes a distinguished array of directors, producers, writers, actors, and even a Tony Award-nominated composer and lyricist.

The Connecticut LGBT Film Festival runs June 2 – 10 with most screenings at Cinestudio on the campus of Trinity College, except for a closing Saturdaymatinee at Real Art Ways, and closing Saturday night programs in Downtown Hartford.

– The Lift-Off Film Festival is coming to New York, promoting truly independent filmmaking, connecting filmmakers and nurturing the latest and the greatest that the East Coast has to offer. The festival will run June 19 – 21. New York Lift-Off arrives for the first time to promote the latest and the greatest independent filmmaking talent from New York and beyond, as a part of their ten-city-wide global network of independent filmmakers.

Attendees can expect to be treated to screenings packed with challenging features, perspective-shifting documentaries and award-winning short films. The audience plays an integral role; their responses are collected via feedback cards, which are given to the filmmakers as part of the screening process that aims to develop and nurture the filmmaker’s talent.

Awards

– The 3rd Annual Mammoth Lakes Film Festival concluded on Sunday, May 28 with the award-winning documentary “Dina,” followed by a lively, fun-filled awards presentation at the Sierra Events Center. 74 films were screened over the five-day fest, including the opening night film, “Up in Smoke,” with a special appearance from Tommy Chong; the presentation of the second annual Sierra Spirit Award to legendary director John Sayles; world, North American and U.S. premieres, and filmmaker bonding at screenings and events, including a trip to the ghost town of Bodie.

The winning films received cash and prizes and a hand-carved bear trophy nicknamed “Orson.” Winners included “Cold Breath,” “Strad Style,” and “Withdrawn.” You can see the full list of winners on their official website.

Slamdance

– The Seattle International Film Festival, the largest and most highly attended festival in the United States, announced this year’s ShortsFest Jury Award winners. ShortsFest Weekend, SIFF’s celebration of the short form, takes place every year over Memorial Day Weekend at SIFF Cinema Uptown. This year’s Festival (May 18 – June 11) features 163 short films, including 22 World, 12 North American, and 19 US premieres.

“Year after year the Seattle International Film Festival gets to welcome an incredible caliber of short filmmakers from across the world. In addition to being an Academy Award®-qualifying festival, our ShortsFest Weekend celebrates an array of shorts packages created to celebrate an abundance of talent,” says SIFF’s Interim Artistic Director Beth Barrett.

Executive Director Sarah Wilke adds, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to screen 163 short films this year and to celebrate these filmmakers during ShortsFest Weekend. One of the highlights of this festival is seeing so many shorts filmmakers come together and share their stories with our Seattle audience.”

ShortsFest jurors chose winners in Live Action, Animation, and Documentary categories. All ShortsFest films shown at the Festival are also eligible for Golden Space Needle Audience Awards. Each ShortsFest Grand Jury winner will receive $2,500, and is eligible to be nominated for an Academy Award® in its respective Short Film category (Live Action, Animated, or Documentary). Winners include “Women&Wine,” “Nothing Ever Really Ends,” and “Refugee.” You can see the full list of winners on their official website.

