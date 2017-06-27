Attention, Filmmakers: 30 Moviemaking Tips From The Best Directors Working Today

We've gathered up some of the best filmmaking advice from the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson, Quentin Tarantino, Claire Denis, Wong Kar-Wai and many more.

Not all advice is good advice, but tips are certainly welcome when they are coming from the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Sofia Coppola, Paul Thomas Anderson, Wong Kar-Wai, Andrea Arnold and many more. The best directors working today have given their fair share of advice in various interviews over the years, and IndieWire has rounded up some of the best answers for a complete guide to 30 essential directing tips.

READ MORE: 30 Essential Directing Tips From 30 Master Filmmakers

In the gallery attached, filmmakers weigh in on everything from the writing process to the on set experience of working with actors. A common thread among all of the filmmakers is the need for the director to stick with his or her vision and do whatever it takes to facilitate that vision, whether that means collaborating with other people or saying “no” to producers or any other potential influencer.

Other directors in the gallery include Ava DuVernay, Park Chan-wook, Martin Scrosese, Wes Anderson, Claire Denis and Nicolas Winding Refn, among many others. Click through to get their best directing tips.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.