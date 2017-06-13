‘Flatliners’ Trailer: Ellen Page Stops Hearts In the Horror Version of ‘The OA’ — Watch

Break off a slice of the afterlife.

What happens when we die? We thought “The OA” figured that one out already, not to mention the original 1990 “Flatliners,” but there’s always more to be discovered. Ellen Page and her motley crew are about to take the science of the afterlife to an even darker place in “Flatliners,” which got a chilling first trailer today from Sony Pictures.

The movie stars Ellen Page (“Juno”), Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”), Diego Luna (“Rogue One”), Kiersey Clemons (“Dope”), and James Norton (“Happy Valley”) as five medical students who become obsessed with discovering what really happens after death. They begin an experiment to stop their hearts for short periods of time in order to trigger a near-death experience and discover the truth about the afterlife. As the experiments lengthen, each student is haunted by phantoms of their past, and the film descends into the nightmare of their darkest fears and regrets.

The original film starred Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, and Kevin Bacon. Sutherland makes an appearance in the remake, directed by Niels Arden Oplev, who helmed the Swedish version of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” (the one with Noomi Rapace).

In this first official trailer, Page gathers the gang together before things turn dark very quickly, with flashes of ghoulish visions and creepy medical sets. The most dramatic song ever doesn’t hurt, either. Check it out:

“Flatliners” opens in theaters September 29.

