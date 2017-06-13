Focus Features 15th Anniversary: Enter to Win New Posters For ‘Moonrise Kingdom,’ ‘Lost in Translation’ and More

Celebrate Focus Features' 15th anniversary by entering to win special edition posters for "Milk," "Lost in Translation" and "Moonrise Kingdom."

Focus Features is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year with the Focus 15 initiative, which will bring some of their most beloved titles back to the big screen this summer in theaters all around the world. The celebration kicked off at Cannes last month, where the company premiered “The Beguiled” in competition (Sofia Coppola went on to win Best Director), and it continues this month at the Los Angeles Film Festival with screenings of “Lost in the Translation,” “Moonrise Kingdom” and “The Kids Are All Right.”

READ MORE: Focus Features Celebrates ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ ‘Lost in Translation’ and More in Retrospective Supercut — Watch

The entire Focus 15 screening schedule can be found by clicking here, and you can sign up with your email to get live updates and more details about the 15th anniversary celebration. Over the past 15 years, Focus Features movies have garnered 105 Academy Award nominations and won 21 Oscars, which means you’re not going to want to miss these titles when they return to the big screen.

IndieWire is celebrating Focus 15 with the debut of three new special edition posters for some of the company’s most acclaimed titles: “Lost in Translation,” “Milk” and “Moonrise Kingdom.” Now through Wednesday, June 21 at noon ET, readers can enter to win all three prints by using the registration form below. Required information includes your name and a valid email address, plus follows on our social media pages.

The special addition posters for “Lost in Translation,” “Milk” and “Moonrise Kingdom” were designed by artists Alexander Wells, Anthony Petrie and Justin Santora, respectively. One winner will be selected from all entries on Wednesday, June 21 at or around 3pm ET. Check out the prints below, and enter to win right now.

Focus Features/Alexander Wells

Focus Features/Anthony Petrie

Focus Features/Justin Santora

