‘The Foreigner’ Trailer: Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan Square Off In Revenge Thriller — Watch

Chan kicks ass but takes no names in the first trailer for the new thriller from the director of "Casino Royale."

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen Jackie Chan in a serious acting role, which is why “The Foreigner” could be a game-changer. The multi-hyphenate actor, martial artist, director and singer has had success with children’s franchise hits “Kung Fu Panda” and “The Karate Kid,” and his comedy chops are well known to “Rush Hour” fans. Now, audiences get a different side of him in “The Foreigner,” a slick revenge thriller which released its official trailer today.

Based on the unfortunately titled novel “The Chinaman,” by British crime novelist Stephen Leather, the movie has thankfully been renamed. Chan plays Quan, a restaurant owner with some serious combat skills whose daughter dies in an attack by the IRA. When the authorities botch the case, he is determined to find the people responsible and avenge his daughter’s death. From the trailer, Pierce Brosnan seems to be the only thing in his way.

The script is by David Marconi, who penned the similarly action-packed “Live Free or Die Hard” and “Enemy of the State.” Though Nick Cassavetes was originally attached to direct, “Casino Royale” and “Goldeneye” director Martin Campbell took over the project. It is produced by STX Entertainment. “The Foreigner” is set for release on October 13.

Check out the trailer for some serious Chan on Brosnan action:

