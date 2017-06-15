‘Friends from College’ Trailer Proves That Age Doesn’t Always Equal Maturity

The upcoming Netflix comedy comes to us from "Neighbors" director Nick Stoller and “Ask Me Anything” author Francesca Delbanco.

Netflix’s new comedy series, “Friends from College” has released an official trailer and it’s just as funny as what you’d expect from comedy hit maker Nicholas Stoller and an all-star cast.

The series stars Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”), Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”), Annie Parisse (“The Following”), Nat Faxon (“American Dad”), Fred Savage (“The Grinder”) and Jae Suh Park (“The Mindy Project”) as a group of friends from Harvard who are now coming face-to-face with their forties, and carrying a substantial amount of baggage with them.

This series is sure to include a fair share of drugs, drinking, drollery, and drama via midlife crises and a star studded cast of seasoned comedic actors. According to the official summary provided by Netflix, “With interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another, ‘Friends from College’ is a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past.”

The series is produced and directed by Stoller, who gave us “Neighbors,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” and “Get Him to the Greek.” In addition, “Ask Me Anything” and “Midnight in Manhattan” author Francesca Delbanco serves as executive producer and writer. The first season will consist of eight half-hour episodes.

“Friends from College” premiers globally on Netflix on July 14. Check out the trailer below.