Indie Actors and Directors Who Served in the Military: Gal Gadot, Adam Driver and More

From Clint Eastwood to some of the film industry's most in-demand actors, an interesting cross-section of Hollywood has fought for their country.

Many of Hollywood’s finest talents in front of and behind the camera have spent time in the military, and it’s definitely influenced their art. From Oliver Stone’s tour of Vietnam informing and inspiring his classic “Platoon,” to “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot citing her Israel Defense Forces service as the first step to a winning audition for the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, the drive and discipline many of these soldiers gained has been evident through their work.

When gathering some of our favorites, it felt natural seeing that politically-minded filmmakers like Clint Eastwood spent some time in the military (after all, he’s made several movies about combat, including “Flags of Our Fathers” and “American Sniper”). But perhaps most interesting were all of the comedians who spent their early lives serving their country. From Mel Brooks to Fred Willard, many now-famous troops likely honed their humor in the barracks, passing the time with fellow soldiers.

Click through the gallery above to see how some of our favorite creators and artists supported their country.

