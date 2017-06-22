‘Game of Thrones’: 7 Things You May Have Missed From the New Season 7 Trailer

Did the dragon eat someone? And maybe Sansa isn’t trying to plot against Jon Snow.

“Game of Thrones” is entering its highly anticipated seventh season with much fanfare but an equal amount of mystery — more so than with Season 6 even, which was the first season that went off book for the series. This year, the convergence of everyone back on the same continent promises several epic clashes, but also unexpected betrayals and partnerships.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Posters: Get a Look at Daenerys, Tormund, Brienne, Arya and More

The second full trailer dropped for Season 7 on Wednesday, and to be honest, we couldn’t stop watching it. It should be noted it also sounded great because of the song, “Light of the Seven,” which is part of last season’s score by theme song composer Ramin D Jawadi. As we pored over each frame, a few thoughts came to light, as if the Red God illuminated our way:

Jon Snow Wants to Bury the Hatchet

HBO

The King in the North knows that another battle is coming, and it’s not necessarily for the Iron Throne. With the Night’s King leading the White Walkers southward, this will be a threat to every person regardless of House alliance. In the trailer we can hear Jon Snow (Kit Harington) making a plea and warning to someone, perhaps Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), whom we see has touched down on Dragonstone. “For centuries our families fought together against their common enemy, despite their differences together,” he says. “We need to do the same if we’re going to survive because the enemy is real. It’s always been real.” Fortunately, he has one of the best advisers by his side, Davos Seaworthy (Liam Cunningham). As for Dany, as we saw last season, she has some new allies: Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen). They no doubt helped her on her journey over the water, and will be invaluable when it comes to how this world works. She may believe she’s the rightful queen, but she hasn’t built up any goodwill with the Westerosi yet.

But He May Have a New Enemy

HBO

While Jon Snow is busy fighting off White Walkers and forging new alliances, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) is whispering in Sansa’s (Sophie Turner) ear. “Don’t fight in the north or the south. Fight every battle, everywhere, always in your mind,” he advises while skulking in the shadows. Later, Sansa’s own words don’t sound like solidarity with her half-brother (but really cousin) at all: “When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies but the pack survives.” This may sound like Sansa is about to stab him in the back for the greater good, and we really hope this isn’t true (although Sansa didn’t seem to pleased when he was hailed as King in the North last season). What gives us hope is that this is only part of a bigger quote that Ned Stark (RIP) had told his daughter Arya (Maisie Williams). The rest plays out as such: “Summer is the time for squabbles. In winter, we must protect one another, keep each other warm, share our strengths. So if you must hate, Arya, hate those who would truly do us harm.” Let’s just hope that Ned also taught this lesson to Sansa.

Much Dragon. So Toothy

HBO

Daenerys has brought her babies to war with her, and they seem right at home flying alongside the Dothraki and breathing fearsome fire. Last we saw though, Dany hadn’t quite figured out how to control them, so how will they know who’s friend or foe? For that matter, is that something or someone in his teeth? Please note the difference between this photo (4 out of 5 Valyrian dentists agree that fire fights plaque) and the one at the top of the story.

Bran May Be Waging War by Warging

HBO

This may be completely due to the magic of trailer editing but it certainly looks like Bran has warged into a raven that is flying overhead and has caught the attention of the Night’s King who glances up. As the one who has greensight and the best connection to the old magics, Bran is a key player when it comes to opposing these ancient enemies. And hey, it looks like he has a new wheelchair and mentor to help him out.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs: George RR Martin Hints at Fifth Pilot in the Works

Oh Yeah, But Does Your Sword Do This?

HBO

The oft-resurrected Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) is back with his flaming sword, and he’s in the North along with The Hound (Rory McCann)… and possibly Jon Snow. While we see some flaming weapon fighting alongside Jon Snow in this scene, the hair doesn’t look the same from afar. Regardless, it appears that he’ll be fighting off the White Walkers and resurrected wights in the name of the Red God. Could this be yet another alliance? And what happens when Arya comes on the scene. After all, she has both Beric and The Hound on her hit list.

Cersei Could Have One New Ally

HBO

Remember Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek, aka the Danish Joshua Jackson)? He’s Yara and Theon’s uncle who took over Pyke and got crowned, even though he killed his own brother for it. He had intended to go to Daenerys and offer her an alliance, but since his niece and nephew beat him to it, our money is on him siding against them with Cersei (Lena Headey). He’s also a psychopath, so they should get along nicely.

And history has told us that Jaime Lannister (Nicolaj Coster-Waldau) will support his lover and sister no matter what and that he’s pissed at brother Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) for killing their father, who deserved it. Early photos also show Jaime by Cersei’s side. But history has also told us that Jaime took a stand against a mad, power-hungry tyrant that wanted to burn everyone with wildfire, which is exactly what Cersei did last season. Can he support her in this megalomania? Especially when their last remaining child committed suicide as a result? Jaime has shown some of the best character growth over the seasons, and his riding into a fiery battlefield, possibly set aflame by a dragon, could be the hint that he’s chosen his side.

Grey Worm Could Get His Big Eunuch Sex Scene

HBO

The romance between Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) has been developing over the seasons. “Game of Thrones” tends to use its sex scene for violence or character development, but could it actually try to show a pure and tender moment this season? Grey Worm also features heavily in the trailer in his new helmet and heading into battle. We hope that means that he is just getting more screen time because he’s important, not because he’s going to die (which is possible for anyone on this show, we suppose).

What else did you see in the trailer? Take another look:

“Game of Thrones” returns for Season 7 on July 16 on HBO.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.