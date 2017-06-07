‘Game of Thrones’ Is Out, But Is There Enough Room For New Blood At This Year’s Emmys? — Screen Talk Emmy Podcast

With voting fast approaching, the return of IndieWire's weekly Screen Talk Emmy Edition podcast offers an overview of this year's hot Emmy topics and races.

In the television business, it seems to always be awards season. Most of the major film awards – sans Oscars, of course – include a TV component. And once the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and other film-centric fetes are over, it’s already back to Emmy season.

And here we are, as the Emmy industrial complex heats up for another round of For Your Consideration events, expensive activations (looking at you, Netflix and Amazon) and tons of DVD screeners. Some change is afoot: “Game of Thrones” missed this year’s eligibility period, which means there’s room for a drama category shakeup. And the impact of a Trump administration could have big ramifications for the Variety Talk category.

Just like last year, IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast will launch a weekly Emmy edition over the next few months to highlight the most interesting storylines and races. IndieWire editor-at-large Anne Thompson and executive editor Michael Schneider will banter each week, and also bring on the occasional guest. Here’s this year’s premiere episode.

