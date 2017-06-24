‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Sing ‘I Will Survive,’ Even Though Most of Them Won’t — Watch

Did you think they'd lay down and die?

We’re down to our last 13 episodes of “Game of Thrones,” which means that even the characters with the thickest plot armor — Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen — may soon be on the chopping block. To remind us of the impending void, Sung by Movies has released a new video featuring “GoT” characters (many of them deceased, natch) singing along to Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

Well, sort of — the Sung by Movies folks actually combed through the series and spliced bits and pieces of dialogue together, setting it to the music so that the likes of Ramsay Bolton, Brienne of Tarth, Littlefinger and others collectively “sing” the famous tune. It may be the best jokey rendition of the song since a pug sang it in “Men in Black,” a sentiment echoed by Joffrey at the end of the video: “Very amusing. Isn’t it a funny song?”

We won’t actually know who will survive and what will be left of them until July 16, when “Game of Thrones” returns for its seven-episode penultimate season. After that, it will conclude with a six-episode eighth season.

