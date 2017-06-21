‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Promises That ‘The Enemy Has Always Been Real’

Also, Drogo the dragon needs to go to the dentist.

For six seasons now, the world of Westeros has torn itself apart with political infighting between the various Houses of the land. But the external pressures we’ve seen brewing for a while now seem likely to come to a head in Season 7, as the White Walkers rise with the coming of Winter.

That’s the super-fannish intro for this new trailer for “Game of Thrones,” the Emmy-winning blockbuster of a television series returning to HBO on July 16. But even if you’re not obsessed with the dragons and magic of the fantasy series, the compelling human drama tied to the epic filmmaking make the show a must-see for any pop culture enthusiast.

The returning, unmurdered cast of Season 7 includes Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Aidan Gillen, Liam Cunningham, Carice van Houten, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams, Alfie Allen, and Gwendoline Christie.

While not all of them may survive the season (given “Thrones’s” reputation for a body count), per Sansa Stark’s ominous voice-over “the pack survives.” At least until Season 8, that is, at which point the series concludes and one of several potential spin-offs come into being.

“Game of Thrones” Season 7 premieres July 16. Check out the trailer below.

