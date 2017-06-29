Gillian Anderson Wants ‘The X-Files’ to Hire More Female Writers and Directors

Let's hope Chris Carter is listening.

“The X-Files” fans have a great reason to be excited since Season 11 is officially on the way, but this week news hit that should make every fan somewhat disappointed in the franchise. Earlier this week, the Season 11 writers’ room was revealed to be made up of only men — Darin Morgan, Glen Morgan, James Wong, Gabe Rotter, Benjamin Van Allen and Brad Follmer — prompting industry backlash and a call to diversify the voices behind-the-scenes. Now star Gillian Anderson has weighed in, and she’s not happy about the lack of women either.

In a tweet published earlier today, Anderson quoted a story about the all-male writers’ room and responded by also revealing only two of the series’ 207 episodes have been directed by women. That already-abysmal statistic is even worse when you consider Anderson herself directed one of the episodes. “I took look forward to the day when the numbers are different,” she wrote.

And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale https://t.co/38SVdTfCR1 — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) June 29, 2017

Clearly “The X-Files” needs more female voices behind the scenes, especially since the show appeals to so many different demographics than just men. Season 11 will reunite Anderson with David Duchovny and is expected to begin production this summer for an early 2018 release. The new season will consist of 10 episodes. Click here for more on the Season 11 writers’ room.

