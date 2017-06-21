‘GLOW’: Alison Brie Gets Slammed, Slapped and a ‘Crotch to Face’ in Behind-the-Scenes Video – Watch

The new Netflix series about women’s wrestling will be released on Friday, June 23.

“There’s a lot of crotch to face.”

“Community’s” Alison Brie makes this observation in a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of Netflix’s new series “GLOW,” which looks to be the most fun, spandex-laden series ever, and that includes superhero shows.

The series is a fictional retelling of the rise of women’s wrestling in the 1980s. Brie stars as struggling actress Ruth Wilder, who gets her shot of stardom with GLOW, the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. She’s part of an elite, dirty dozen of misfits who are all looking to take their frustrations in life and channel them into take-charge personas in the ring.

“Every woman has a wresting character sleeping inside of them,” adds Betty Gilpin, who plays Ruth’s chief rival, a former soap star named Debbie who took a break from acting to have a baby.

A few of the other more colorful wrestler names include Cherry Bang (Sydelle Noel) and Sheila the She Wolf (Gayle Rankin). Leading the pack is Marc Maron as Sam Sylvia, the has-been B-movie director with the vision for GLOW.

The behind-the-scenes video also show how the actresses trained for what we presume are their wrestling debuts, taking hits, getting clotheslined, learning to flip, fall and flop with grace, all while having an armpit or crotch in their face.

The series was co-created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, and executive produced by “Orange Is the New Black’s” Jenji Kohan. Take a look at the series below:

“GLOW” will release all 10 episodes of Season 1 on Friday, June 23.

