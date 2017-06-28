‘GLOW’ Original Pilot: Watch 1985’s Ladies of Wrestling Who Inspired the Netflix Series

The pilot that led to the Netflix series starring Alison Brie is even more outrageous than the cult 80s show.

There’s really nothing quite like the 1985 pilot for “GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” which led to the cult series in which women portraying heroes and villains battle it out in over-the-top wrestling matches. Watching the nearly one-hour pilot, it’s easy to understand why Netflix found the material so compelling, and worthy of a new original series. Created by Liz Flahive (“Nurse Jackie”) and executive produced by Jenji Kohan (“Orange is the New Black”), “GLOW” is centered on the fictional actress Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), who lands the acting role she’s desperately been searching for.

The original series created by David McClane and Matt Cimber that aired for three seasons is significantly different from what was shot for the 1985 pilot, particularly the opening introductions to the wrestlers.

“We’re going to kick their asses,” Jeanne Basone aka Hollywood, says in one of the pilot’s opening sequences. “They think their sweat doesn’t stink. They think they’re glamour girls. We think they suck.” Along with actress Janet Bowers, Basone was part of a wrestling tag-team called Hollywood and Vine.

Netflix’s “GLOW” debuted on Friday, June 23. To watch the original pilot for “GLOW: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” check out the video below, via Reddit.



