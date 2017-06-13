‘Good Time’ Soundtrack: Robert Pattinson’s Cannes Drama Gets Award-Winning Album From Oneohtrix Point Never — Listen

Winner of the Soundtrack Award at Cannes, the album includes the closing track "The Pure and the Damned," a collaboration with Iggy Pop.

Josh and Ben Safdie’s Cannes entry “Good Time” doesn’t hit theaters until August 11, but Robert Pattinson fans can get a taste of the crime-drama by listening to a song on the film’s soundtrack from Daniel Lopatin, aka Oneohtrix Point Never. “The Pure and the Damned” is a collaboration with Iggy Pop and closes out the 13-song soundtrack, also out August 11.

“Good Time,” which won the Soundtrack Award at Cannes last month, follows a bank robber (Pattinson) who finds himself unable to evade those who are looking for him.

“About 8 years ago, we were turned onto the music of Oneohtrix Point Never,” Josh Safdie wrote on the YouTube page for the song. “I had always imagined Dan’s work, especially his earlier work, as soundtracks to movies that never existed.”

Lopatin added, “To me the Safdies are doing something really unique and yet drenched in tradition. I think of Jarmusch, Tarantino, Carax — directors whose love of the history of cinema is too strong to keep out of the filmmaking itself, but remain totally idiosyncratic anyway.”

The Safdie brothers have been fixtures at Cannes since their first two features, “The Pleasure of Being Robbed” and “Go Get Some Rosemary” (also titled “Daddy Long Legs”), which played in the festival’s Directors Fortnight section in 2008 and 2009.

Check out “The Pure and the Damned” below.

