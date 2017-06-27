‘Good Time’ Trailer: Robert Pattinson Delivers His Best Performance Yet in This Wild Summer Indie

Robert Pattinson dazzled Cannes with his astonishing performance. Now it's almost your turn to see what all the fuss is about.

Robert Pattinson has been transforming his career over the last several years with work in “Cosmopolis,” “Maps to the Stars,” “The Rover” and “The Lost City of Z,” but he finally confirms in “Good Time” what many of us have been expecting for quite awhile: He’s one of the most exciting actors working today.

READ MORE: Robert Pattinson Gives a Career-Best Performance in the Safdie Brothers’ ‘Good Time’ — Cannes 2017 Review

“Good Time” finds Pattinson teaming up with New York indie darlings Josh and Benny Safdie, whose last feature, “Heaven Knows What,” earned acclaim on the international film circuit. “Good Time” debuted to positive reviews at Cannes, where Pattinson became an instant Best Actor contender. He ended up losing to Joaquin Phoenix, but the fact remains this is the best work of Pattinson’s career thus far.

Pattinson plays Constantine “Connie” Nikas, a small town criminal who embarks on a dangerous journey to get his brother out of jail after a bank robbery goes wrong. The supporting cast includes Benny Safdie, Barkhad Abdi and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

In his A- review out of the Cannes Film Festival, IndieWire chief film critic Eric Kohn raved, “Robert Pattinson is astonishing in the Safdies’ rambunctious heist thriller…He’s abrasive, clumsy and a little bit fearsome. In other words: He’s in a Safdie brothers movie.”

A24 will release “Good Time” in theaters August 11. Watch the new official trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.