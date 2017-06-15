‘Goodbye Christopher Robin’ First Trailer: ‘Winnie the Pooh’ Origin Story Is A Major Oscar Hopeful

Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie star in this true story drama about A.A. Milne and the creation of the world's favorite Pooh Bear.

It might still be summer, but for distributors hoping to make a splash in the upcoming awards season that means it’s time to get the ball rolling. And so we have the first trailer for Fox Searchlight’s “Goodbye Christopher Robin,” directed by Simon Curtis and starring Domhnall Gleeson and Margot Robbie.

Taking a page from the playbook of “Finding Neverland,” itself an Oscar darling with seven nominations and one win for Best Score, “Goodbye Christopher Robin” tells the true story of A.A. Milne, the creator of “Winnie the Pooh.” His relationship with his son, Christopher, inspired the beloved character, which helped England find comfort after WWI. Robbie plays Milnes’ wife, Daphne, while Kelly McDonald stars as Christopher’s nanny, Robin.

Curtis is no stranger to awards season. He was behind the camera for “My Week With Marilyn” in 2011, which won Michelle Williams the Golden Globe and earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. His last feature, “Woman in Gold,” starred Helen Mirren and got a healthy awards push from The Weinstein Company. Fox Searchlight will no doubt be giving “Robin” a campaign of its own, as the film opens November 10 in the heart of awards season.

Watch the first trailer for “Goodbye Christopher Robin” below. Fox Searchlight will open the drama in theaters November 10.

