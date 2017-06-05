Our picks of the best things on TV tonight also include a Shakespeare sequel, a nonagenarian documentary and a performance from alt-J.

Monday, June 5

“Gotham” (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) – In the Season 3 finale, the search for the antidote continues as the deadly virus spreads throughout the city; and Fish Mooney, the Riddler and Penguin reveal plans of their own. In other events, Bruce meets Ra’s Al Ghul and completes his last task in order to fulfill his destiny, but realizes he can’t let go of his past; Gordon tries to win back Lee; and past alliances within Gotham City are broken and new alliances are formed.

One of the biggest hooks of a quasi-prequel in the “Batman” universe is tracking the introductions of each new villain. With the Joker still looming on the horizon, Ra’s Al Ghul was the next biggest fish for the show to land. It’s a big clue to how Season 4 of this show might unfold.

“If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast” (HBO, 8:00 p.m.) – Carl Reiner seeks out some of his nonagenarian friends, including Norman Lear, Mel Brooks, Betty White, Dick Van Dyke, Stan Lee and Iris Apfel—and even a few centenarian ones—to discuss the secrets of their longevity and still-active lifestyles. Tony Bennett performs the film’s opening title song, “The Best Is Yet to Come.”

With a lineup of legends like these, it could be 90 minutes of them eating breakfast and it would still make for an intriguing doc. But to hear some titans of the industry share their perspectives on nine decades of life? That’s hard to beat.

“Still Star-Crossed” (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – With Verona in crisis, Rosaline and Benvolio have no choice but to follow Prince Escalus’ decree to marry one another in an effort to restore peace, which Rosaline struggles to accept. Lady Capulet continues to mourn Juliet’s death but, unsettled by the way she died, is determined to figure out what or who influenced Juliet’s decision. Meanwhile, Livia and the nurse work tirelessly, hiding a secret of their own.

This Romeo and Juliet epilogue, which premiered last week, was met with mixed reviews. But given the number of expanded-universe franchises that are popping up across the entertainment landscape, it’s worth checking this one out to see how (or how not) to bring a greater Shakespeare presence to TV.

Hulu

With the rise in expansive literary adaptations making their ways to the TV airwaves, Liz Shannon Miller looked at the way that shows like “American Gods” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” aren’t that dissimilar from high-brow fan fiction. With comments from Bruce Miller and Margaret Atwood, it highlights the bridge between source material and show that’s always a tricky one to cross.

Late-Night Blind Recommendation

alt-J isn’t a stranger to “Conan,” where they performed “Every Other Freckle” back in 2014. If the British trio turns in a performance like the one from April they had on Fallon, complete with a swinging horn section, this could be a fun new step for the band.

But Wait, What Happened Last Night?!

We said goodbye to “The Leftovers,” among other things. (Our interview with show co-creator Damon Lindelof can help with all your coping needs.)

—

—

