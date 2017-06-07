10 Films Made for Less Than $1 Million You Need to Stream

It doesn't always take millions of dollars to make a great movie.

The words “low budget” don’t always make you think of great cinema. Instead, the term most often translates to laughable scares in B-horror movies or channel surfing late-night movies, where bad acting and bad plots are something to simultaneously cringe and laugh at. But some of our favorite indie directors have turned minimal budgets into masterpiece cinema, proving that all you need is a vision to make something timeless.

Just look at “Moonlight” as a shining example. This year’s Oscar winner for Best Picture cost only $1.5 million, which is a bit higher than some indie movies but by no means a large budget. A budget like that means there’s no room for error during production, as every dollar counts, but with a director like Barry Jenkins, that low budget was turned into two Oscar wins and $65 million worldwide.

“Moonlight” is living proof that budgets mean nothing when it comes to making great cinema. It follows in the footsteps of many great films made for next to nothing, a ton of which just happen to be streaming on Netflix right now. From Christopher Nolan’s first film to a time travel cult classic, you need to see these 10 great films made for less than $1 million. Click here for our list.