Grindhouse’s Biggest Hits: See the Era’s Craziest Posters

As Syfy's "Blood Drive" fires up fans by bringing a gritty aesthetic to cable television, marvel at some of the genre's most insane works of art.

Exploitation movies have been a staple of the film scene since the 1930s, and sleazy, risk-taking cinemas in New York City and other urban pockets reveled in screening these wild tales. Grindhouse titles encompass a litany of boundary-pushing genres, including Westerns, creature features, biker films, sex romps and Blaxploitation classics. While some lesser works haven’t stood the test of time from the ’70s and ’80s, many are bona-fide classics, including “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” “Pink Flamingos” and “Foxy Brown.”

Repopularized by Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s 2007 cult double feature “Grindhouse,” a new generation of genre enthusiasts have been intrigued by the aesthetic. One of the touchstones of these films are insane posters that tease viewers with promises of blood, gore, sex, nudity and badass characters. Whether hand-drawn or designed by a bold and creative graphic artist, posters for B-movie classics like “Black Christmas,” “Cannibal Holocaust” and “Supervixens” will stand the test of time alongside the movies themselves.

Click through to see our gallery of the wildest posters the genre has to offer.

