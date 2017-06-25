Guillermo del Toro Reveals the One Movie He Wishes He Hadn’t Turned Down — Watch

The filmmaker spoke for 90 minutes at Annecy.

For every movie Guillermo del Toro makes, there are two or three that he doesn’t. That’s just one topic the Mexican auteur touched on during a 90-minute masterclass at the animation-themed Annecy Festival, which found him in self-deprecating mode: “My statistics are very bad,” he said. “I have written 24 screenplays. I’ve made 10 movies.”

READ MORE: Cannes: Guillermo del Toro Talks Real-Life Monsters in Political-Leaning Speech

That just makes those that do get made all the more special, however: “Every movie I have made was made because I would die to have it made.” He’s done more than just features, of course, including creating the Netflix show “Trollhunters” — an experience del Toro speaks highly of.

“They put out the show we made,” he said of working with the streaming giant. “I’ve made movies that are sold as exactly the opposite of what they were. The show was sold beautifully as what it was and that’s fantastic.”

READ MORE: Guillermo del Toro’s Guide to Creating the Perfect Movie Monster: ‘No Element Must be Accidental’

As for regrets, he’s had a few. “I’ve had the most incredible opportunities to say no to big movies,” said del Toro, but there is one he wishes he hadn’t turned down: “Harry Potter.” Considering what his friend and countryman Alfonso Cuarón did with his take on “Azkaban,” it’s hard not to share that regret. Watch his full masterclass below.





Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.