‘Happy Death Day’ Trailer: Blumhouse Puts A Murderous Spin on ‘Groundhog Day’ — Watch

Every October needs at least one breakout horror hit, and "Happy Death Day" could be the one to do the trick this year.

With two movies earning way more than $100 million at the U.S. box office — “Split” and “Get Out” — Blumhouse is already having one hell of a 2017. But could it have another horror blockbuster on its hands? They very well could with “Happy Death Day,” a college-set horror film that puts a murderous spin on the “Groundhog Day” plot device.

Jessica Rothe plays a college student who is murdered on the night of her birthday, but every time she dies she simply wakes up and starts the same day over again. Only when she finds out the identity of the killer will her never-ending cycle of death come to an end. Ruby Modine, Charles Aitken, Israel Broussard and Rachel Matthew co-star.

“Happy Death Day” is directed and co-written by Christopher Landon, who last worked with Blumhouse on “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones” in 2014. He previously directed the 2015 horror-comedy “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse.”

Universal Pictures will release “Happy Death Day” in theaters October 13. Watch the official trailer below:

