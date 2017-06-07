‘Hellboy’: Ron Perlman Has ‘Epic Summit’ to Bury the Hatchet With Actor David Harbour

Patton Oswalt arranged a dinner between the two actors.

Original “Hellboy” star Ron Perlman met future demon hero David Harbour on Monday at a dinner arranged by Patton Oswalt, apparently to dispel any rumors of tension between the two actors. Harbour, who will play the titular character in director Neil Marshall’s upcoming “Hellboy” reboot, had found himself at the center of a potentially thorny situation. Back in February, many fans hoping for a third installment of the franchise with Perlman and director Guillermo del Toro were disappointed to learn that a reboot would happen instead.

The summit dinner was a smashing success. Now, to launch my new pop duo, Hellboyz. @DavidKHarbour @perlmutations pic.twitter.com/nNkCycz2hD — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 6, 2017

Oswalt’s “summit dinner” post was followed up with a tweet from Harbour, who said “I’d follow these two into the gates of hell…”

Perlman instagrammed the photo, commenting “Not since Bill Clinton, Menachem Begin, and Anwar Sadat has there been such an epic summit [yielding] such a little result! Apparently Patton Oswalt aka balvenieboy thought it was a good idea to host @DavidKHarbour and yours truly for a detente dinner. The result: I gained 3 pounds and ruined my liver. Meanwhile, good luck kid! Signed, the babe.”

The first “Hellboy” hit theaters in the 2004 and was followed by the sequel, “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” in 2008. Del Torro first teased the idea of a possible third film by posting an “informal poll” on Twitter with the response options being only “Yes” and “Hell, yes.” In a second tweet, del Toro had said that if 100,000 votes came in 24 hours, he would sit down with franchise creator Mike Mignola and lead actor Perlman to talk about a possible sequel. When the poll closed, it had 132,938 votes.

