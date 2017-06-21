‘Hello Again’ Trailer: Sex-Fueled Musical Puts Broadway Greats In Ten Affairs Over Ten Decades — Watch

Martha Plimpton and Audra McDonald lead an adaptation of the little-seen Michael John LaChiusa musical, which originally starred John Cameron Mitchell.

There is a very niche swath of Broadway lovers and lesbians who will be over the moon to see Audra McDonald and Martha Plimpton share a seductive scene in “Hello Again,” a film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa’s 1993 musical which released its steamy new trailer today.

READ MORE: Why the ‘Swiss Army Man’ Directors Backed the Psychedelic Comedy-Musical ‘Snowy Bing Bongs’

“Hello Again” tells ten love affairs set in each decade of the 20th century, following the sexual escapades of characters with names like The Whore, The College Boy, and The Young Thing. LaChiusa is best known for writing “The Wild Party,” which developed a cult following in the years since its Broadway debut in 1999. “Hello Again” is based on “La Ronde,” the 1897 play by Arthur Schnitzler which caused an uproar when it first played Berlin and Vienna in 1920.

READ MORE: ‘Dirty Dancing’ Review: ABC Musical Event Is Decidedly Not Worth Your Time

The movie stars six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, as well as similarly lauded theater actors Martha Plimpton, T.R. Knight, Cheyenne Jackson, and Rumer Willis. “Hello Again” is directed by Tom Gustafson from a screenplay by Cory Krueckeberg, the same pair behind the 2012 musical comedy “Mariachi Gringo.”

How many Broadway stars can you find?

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.